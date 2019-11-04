news, story, article

By Emilia Addae, GNA

Akim Oda (E/R), Nov. 04, GNA - The Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive, Ms Victoria Adu has cut the sod for the commencement of the construction of three footbridges at Akim Oda.

The new concrete footbridges would replace the dilapidated wooden ones at Madarina, End Time and Owusu Memorial.

The dilapidated nature of the footbridges put the lives of the residents at risk whenever they use those bridges.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms Adu said, the project was expected to be completed in six months.

She said the Madarina footbridge would cost GH¢190,842 30 while the End Time and Owusu Memorial footbridges would cost GH¢258,600.10.

Mr Kofi Afreh, a resident of Akim Oda said the Madarina footbridge links about three communities to the main Akim Oda lorry park and expressed his happiness that the footbridges were being constructed and said residents would feel safe walking on the footbridge after the completion of the project.

