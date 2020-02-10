news, story, article

By Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra, Feb 10, GNA - The Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) has climaxed the 2020 Bible Week Celebration with a call on political leaders to make self-discipline and humility their bedrock to foster prosperity and development.

The Reverend Enoch Thompson, Vice President, Ghana Baptist Convention, said having leaders serve with dedication and in humility was necessary as they would contribute immensely in putting the nation on the path of prosperity and national development.

“The ability of serving your people without being pompous and corrupt is the mark of a great leader,” he reiterated.

Delivering a sermon to climax the week-long celebrations under the theme: “The Bible and Politics”, Rev. Thompson urged political leaders to demonstrate attitudes that entailed Godly behaviors by rendering democratic and orderly politics.

He also urged them to refrain from personal abuses and attacks, adding that, “as politicians they should rely on the wisdom of their Maker to steer the affairs of the nation and not be deceived by the power that came with their positions”.

Rev. Thompson, who is also a member of the BSG, urged the citizenry to learn to be straightforward without being partisan and also be able to discern issues and social matters.

He said citizens must stand for principles and not personalities or political parties.

“As a child of God, don’t let any political party make you lose your morals and values. The blood that saved you is bigger than any political party,” he emphasized.

He also admonished all to shun and learn to say No to political opportunists and "stomach politicians" who would do anything and use all means to be in power.

Rev. Thompson, therefore, asked citizens to cooperate and pray for politicians and leaders to enable them to accomplish their task.

Rev. Dr Enoch Aryee-Atta, General Secretary, BSG in a speech read on his behalf, said the theme was timely because politics played critical role in the everyday lives of human and therefore should not be ignored.

He said”Politics is demonstrated in homes, churches and at the workplaces, among others”.

He appealed to citizens, especially Christians to donate generously towards Bible translations to the local dialects.

The BSG is a Non-Governmental Christian Organisation aimed at making God’s word available and affordable and also encourage its use.

It is an affiliate member of the United Bibles Society operating in 200 countries.

