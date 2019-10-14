news, story, article

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako/ Kwaku Gyedu Isaac, GNA



Bibiani (WNR) Oct 14, GNA - The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly, Mr Alfred Amoah at the weekend commissioned an ultra-modern toilet facility for the Bibiani Senior High School.



The 10-seater toilet facility was constructed under the one constituency, one million, and projects policy through the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.

The MCE noted that the lack of a toilet facility for the school was a serious problem and commended the government for easing the burden of the school.

Mr Amoah said the Bibiani Municipality benefited from a number of projects apart from three toilet facilities at different institutions at the Bibiani Senior Technical School (BISEC),Bibiani College of Heath Sciences and Sefwi Bekwai Senior School (SEBESS) .

He mentioned other projects being executed under the programme to include; a warehouse at Sefwi Bekwai, three mechanised boreholes, market and hospital equipment to Bibiani government hospital.

Madam Mavis Hawa Koomsom, Minister of the Special Development Initiatives in a speech read on her behalf said the one million dollar per constituency was a new policy introduced by the government under Infrastructure Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) .

She explained that under the IPEP. each of the constituency was allocated the equivalency development initiatives of their choice, managed and implemented by the three development authorities namely; Northern Development Authority, Middle Belt Development Authority and Coastal Development Authority under the office of the President and supervised by the Minister responsible for Special Development Initiatives.

Madam Koomsom revealed that, over 1000 toilet facilities built across the country, formed part of the President's one million per constituency projects initiative introduced upon assumption of power and also to fulfil the promise made during the 2016 campaign.

She tasked the school authorities to ensure regular maintenance of the facility so as to serve the purpose of which it was established.

Mr Stephen Kwadzo Dandey, the Headmaster of the school commended the government and thanked the MCE for the modern toilet facility.

He said, the facility would go a long to end open defecation on the campus and promised the school authorities would do everything possible to protect the facility for future generations.

