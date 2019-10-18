news, story, article

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako, GNA



Bibiani (WN/R), Oct. 18, GNA - The Western North Regional Minister, Mr. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu has commissioned five projects under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication programme (IPEP) in the Bibiani Municipality.

All the projects were funded through the District Development Fund (DDF), under the one constituency, one million projects policy, through the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives as well as the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The projects include, one CHPS compound at Bethlehem, a three unit-classroom block at Sefwi Kunkumso, a six unit classroom block, a 10-seater ultra-modern toilet facility and a Boy’s dormitory at Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School (SEBESS).

At a ceremony to hand over the keys of the CHPS compound, Mr Gyedu, who is also the MP for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwei said, the health facility was government's contribution to improve the health needs of the area to ensure that the health centre and staff are closer to the people to respond quickly to emergency cases.

The Regional Minister said it was the vision of government to provide health facilities closer to every individual to boost access to health care.

This he noted, was to meet the Millennium Development Goals (MDG5), which focus on universal health coverage.

Mr. Gyedu said government was determined to provide a CHPS Compound to at least one electoral area within the country to ensure the well-being of the people.

The Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Director of Health, Dr. Francis Takyi, who received the keys to the facility, advised the residents of Sefwi Bethlehem and its surroundings to register under the Health insurance scheme and tasked others to renew their insurance cards to guarantee them access to health care.

Dr. Takyi said, the facility would also save them from traveling for many hours to access health care at the Bibiani government hospital.

The chief of Sefwi Bethlehem, Nana Adu-Yaw II, who presided, commended the MP and the MCE for their efforts to provide them with the health centre and pledged to ensure regular maintenance of the facility to preserve it.

Nana Adu pleaded with government to repair the feeder roads in the area, particularly, from Nzema Junction to Bethlehem, stressing that, the bad nature of the roads was hampering the efforts of farmers since they are unable to transport their produce to the market centres.

He also appealed to government to provide them with electricity poles and street bulbs, as well as extending electricity to the CHPS compound and other communities like Sefwikrom and Nsiahkrom.

Commissioning the Sefwi- Kunkumso 3 unit-classroom block with a staff common room, offices and toilet facility, the Regional Minister advised the pupils to learn hard to enjoy the Free SHS after basic school.

‘’I’m optimistic that many of you will become members of Parliament, MCEs, doctors, nurses, engineers, teachers and bankers in future’’

Mr. Gyedu highlighted on Government’s numerous policies, such as the Free Senior High School (SHS), School Feeding Programme, Capitation grant, Free School Uniforms, the New Curriculum for Basic school and infrastructure development to promote education.

Mr. Emmanuel Agyeapong, the Head Master of Kunkumso M/A primary, on behalf of the school management and the entire community, praised the government and thanked the MP for fulfilling his promise made during his visit to Kunkumso last year.

Mr. Agyeapong said the classroom block would help increase enrolment in the school.

At Sefwi Bekwai SHS, the Minister commissioned a six unit-classroom block, a Boys dormitory and an ultra-modern 10-seater toilet facility.

Mr. Gyedu urged the students to take advantage of government’s numerous flagship programmes such as Free SHS and several others to study hard to qualify for government scholarship for their tertiary education.

He said more than 89 brilliant students within the Bibiani Municipality had benefited from the government scholarship programme for the 2019/2020 academic year, which clearly showed that, the NPP government had lessened the burden of many parents and guardians, saying that, the monies meant for school fees could be used for other projects.

On his part, Mr. Alfred Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, commended government for the several projects in the Bibiani Municipality, due to the efforts of the hard working Member of Parliament.

Madam Gloria Gontor, Head Mistress of Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School (SEBESS), also commended government, the MP and the MCE for their collaborative efforts and performance in their short stay in office and pledged to ensure the regular maintenance of the facilities.

