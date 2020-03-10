news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA



Bibiani (WN/R), March 10, GNA - The Bibiani District of the Western North Ghana Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) has held a special thanksgiving Church Service to climax activities marking its 60 years of existence.

Speaking on the theme for the occasion: “Celebrating 60 Years of God’s Faithfulness”, (Deut. 7:9), Pastor Francis Tenekwah Baidoo, President of the Western North Ghana Conference of SDA, urged the public to appreciate the goodness and mercies of the Almighty God in all their endeavours and thank him for how far He has brought them.

He also urged Ghanaians to recognize and appreciate the partnership and contributions of Church and State towards effective nation building and give of their best to complement the efforts of the two institutions to move Ghana forward.

Pastor Hayford Kwame Yeboah, Bibiani District Pastor and Ministerial Secretary of the Western North Ghana Conference of SDA, said the Church has grown from a humble beginning and made significant impact in the educational, health and infrastructural development of the district.

He announced that the Church was preparing to go into bottled water production in the near future, as a way of raising funds to execute its ministerial and community development projects.

Nana D.K Korankye, the Sompahene of the Anhwiaso Traditional Council, was among several personalities honoured at the function for their support to the church over the years.

He was presented with a citation for his immense contribution towards church growth, community development and national transformation.

GNA