By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA

Bibiani (WNR), Aug. 21, GNA - The Local Government Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has presented agricultural machinery worth GH¢834,000.00 to the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal Assembly in the Western North Region to modernize agriculture in the area.

The machinery comprise of two tractors, 10 power trillers with accessories, 20 motorized sprayers, six maize shellers and four engine powered irrigation kit.

Mr George Ofori the Municipal Director of Agriculture who received the items on behalf of the Assembly, thanked the government for the gesture.

He said the equipment would mostly be used for land preparation, sowing, farm maintenance, harvesting and other farming activities, which he noted would go a long way to propel agriculture to a higher level in the Municipality.

According to him, the Agriculture Ministry this year produced 1,200 bags of seeds for farmers as against 250 last year, an indication that the sector was improving very fast.

He stated that the machinery provided would not only benefit farmers but would also create jobs since experts would be employed to operate them.

The Municipal Chief Executive Mr Alfred Amoah, also thanked the government and the MP for the gesture and urged the people in the Municipality to take advantage of the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme to produce more food and create jobs in the area.

He also appreciated the introduction of the Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ) programme, which is focused on Breed Improvement, Productivity and Production of Livestocks.

The MCE announced that the government had already provided the Municipality with other agricultural opportunities such as, plantain processing factory, a warehouse, planting for export programme, 200,000 cocoa seedlings, special rice initiatives as well as a European Union (EU) grant for farmers.

