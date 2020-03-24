news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu, GNA

Bibiani (WN/R) March 24, GNA -The Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly (BABMA) in collaboration with the Municipal Health Directorate has held an emergency stakeholders meeting on COVID-19.

The meeting aimed at implementing strategies towards the prevention, control and management of the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 in the area.

It brought together heads of key institutions such as the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, National Commission for Civic Education, assembly staff, security agencies, religious bodies, GPRTU and the media.

The Municipal Coordinating Director for BABMA, Mr. Sahib Mikail Abdul Rahman, said COVID-19 was seriously disturbing the whole world, thus, drastic measures were needed to prevent, manage and bring its spread under control.

He charged participants to avail themselves dutifully to discharge the task at the various strategic implementation stages and locations.

On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of BABMA, Mr Alfred Amoah, said the major task at hand was the enforcement of the President’s directives on the prevention of the spread of the deadly diseases.

He called for all hands to be on deck to get the sensitization messages to people in their communities in order to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Dr. Francis Boakye Takyi and Mrs. Doris Gerome, Municipal Health Director and Municipal Disease Control Officer respectively, took turns to brief the meeting on the nature of the virus, its origin, mode of transmission, prevalent rate.

They also took the participants through an action plan towards the management and control of COVID-19 spread in the Municipality.

