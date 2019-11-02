news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA

Bia East (WN/R), Nov. 2, GNA - The Bia East District Assembly has within the past one year spent GH¢157,400 from its Common Fund on People with Disabilities (PWDs) in the District.

Mr. Richard Chebure, the District Chief Executive who said this during the Meet the Press event, indicated that 3 percent of the Common Fund was spent on the up keep of persons with disability.

According to him, the fund was previously given in cash to the beneficiaries, but the President Akufo Addo led government decided to use the money to buy items of their choice for them in a bid to help them economically.

Mr. Chebure said the beneficiaries usually indicated the particular item they need and that the assembly had within the past one year distributed 86 deep freezers, 6 sewing machines, 5 knitting machines, payment of 11 students school fees, startup capital for 155 people, 5 hair dryers and 3 laptops.

He said an amount of GH¢25,202.00 has also been disbursed to 322 Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty beneficiaries in the past two years.

On development projects in the district, Mr Chebure gave a pictorial presentation of all the projects the Assembly had executed, which include CHPs compounds, classroom blocks, ICT centre, market, mechanized boreholes, GES Directorates bungalow, road spot improvement and business advisory centres dotted in various communities in the district

The DCE said a total of 779 youth were engaged under Youth Employment Programme and Nation Builders Corp, while 15 Basic Schools in the District were under the School Feeding Programme with 4,787 pupils benefiting.

On agriculture, he said under the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme, 2,533 farmers have been engaged in rice, maize, tomatoes, cabbage and cucumber farming.

He said under the government’s Planting for Export and Rural Development Programme (PERD) 1,228 oil palm and maize farmers have been registered adding that a total of 1,405 have been employed under the Cocoa Health Extension Division.

Mr. Chebure said under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, the Assembly would be operating a Plantain Process Factory by 2020.

He said projects such as markets and sanitary facilities, boreholes, reshaping of roads, construction of new classroom blocks and donations to community self- initiated projects were being executed under the one million dollar per constituency project.

