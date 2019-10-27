news, story, article

By Fawzia Seidu, GNA



Berekum (B/R), Oct. 27, GNA - The Berekum East Municipal Assembly has completed 40 physical infrastructural projects to enhance development, make government policies and development agenda a reality, promote good governance and accountability in the Municipality.

Funded from the District Assembly Common Fund, District Development Facility, Ghana Education Trust Fund and Government of Ghana sources, the projects consisted of social, economic, environment and human settlement development, governance and public accountability from 2017 to 2019.

Mr Kofi Adjei, the Municipal Chief Executive, said this when he spoke at a “Meet the Press” programme organised by the Assembly at Berekum in the Bono Region.

Under the theme: “Government’s Policies, Programmes and Projects”, the event was aimed at enhancing good governance in the Municipality.

It was attended by participants of diverse backgrounds, including persons with disabilities (PWDs), assembly members, security personnel, private employers and employees, the media and the public.

Mr Adjei said the Assembly has provided social amenities and facilities such as classroom blocks, nurses and teachers quarters, mechanised boreholes and motorable roads in a number of communities in the Municipality.

He said start-up working tools and items like fridges, knitting machines, hair dressing equipment, tools for masonry and carpentry as well as skills training for liquid soap making have also been provided to 162 PWDs in the Municipality to commence their own businesses.

Mr Jackson Dzirasa, the Municipal Health and Sanitation Officer, urged the residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse, especially into drains.

This is because it would block the flow of running water to become stagnant to breed mosquitoes and consequently infest affected communities to cause malaria among populace, he said.

Mr Dzirasa appealed to the media to assist in propagating the need for the usage of refuse containers to aid the collection and evacuation of garbage.

As part of the programme, Mr Adjei launched the municipal campaign for the upcoming Referendum and District Level Election (DLE) and urged the electorate to vote yes.

He said the yes vote for the Referendum as required by the 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution would enable Parliament to amend Article 55 (3) of the Constitution to make the DLE partisan and for the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives by the people.

