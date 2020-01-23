news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA — Mr Wise Joe Babanawo, Chairman of the Yexoese Society, has called on benevolent societies to be truthful and open-minded, champion the cause of unity and also seek the welfare of their members at all times.

This, he said, would enable the members win their confidence to enable them to contribute meaningfully to the developmental projects to improve upon their standard of living.

Mr Babanawo was speaking at the 59th anniversary celebration of the society at Pig Farm in Accra.

He said the situation where societies, organizations and other groups were formed only to dupe their prospective members did not augur well for the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Babanawo said the society formed in 1961, had been able to put up its own secretariat and that more developmental projects would be undertaken this year.

He said the society as part of its social responsibility, had been organizing periodic health screenings and health talks for many communities.

The Chairman said the society would undertake a number of developmental projects to commemorate the 60th anniversary celebration next year.

Mr Babanawo appealed to the youth to desist from the get-rich-quick attitude and go into productive venture to better their lot.

GNA