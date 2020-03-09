news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, March 9, GNA – Some beneficiaries of the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection’s social intervention programmes have pledged to leave better legacies in their communities after being honoured for their excellent academic performance.

The beneficiaries, mostly from remote areas and poor homes, were honoured for taking advantage of government’s support to learn hard to gain admission to remarkable senior high and medical schools.

The event also acknowledged the positive impacts some individuals, media organisations, and civil society organisations were making to promote gender equality and the realisation of the pivotal role women played in national development.

It forms part of the Ministry’s activities to commemorate the International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.

Ms Abigail Amankwa, a student of the University of Ghana Medical School, and a beneficiary, received a citation which read: “Abigail Amankwa ….. You were identified as a child who, despite the unfavourable circumstances that threatened your aspirations, braved through the storm to be a shining star in your community.”

“With a push from the Department of Gender, you gained admission into Wesley Girls Senior High School. You kept your focus and received many awards as a science student during your period in the SHS.”

“ln 2017, you participated in the Department of Gender's Mentorship and Girls’ Empowerment Programme supported by UNFPA to share your experience with the girls. Through determination and-focus, you completed WASSCE with great results and gained admission into University of Ghana Medical School where you are currently reading a Bachelor of Medicine programme.”

“On this day, 8th March, 2020, International Women’s Day, the Ministry is proud of you and encourages you to continue to excel in your study in order to fulfil your greatest potential in life.”

Eugenia Bassaw, a student at the Wesley Girls Senior High School, who hails from Dominase in the Central Region, was also honoured with a citation.

It read: “Eugenia Bassaw, you were a participant in the Department of Gender‘s Mentorship and Girls’ Empowerment Summit supported by UNFPA in 2017..”

“Before the summit, your school was recording between two and three pregnancies every year. But with the support of your three co-mentees and teacher mentor, you embarked on vigorous peer education programme on Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health and from 2017 to date, your school has not recorded any adolescent pregnancy.”

“Born to a mother who is a petty trader, you did not let your background, location and dire circumstances deter you from your life's goal. Academically, you improved drastically and gained admission into Wesley Girls SHS -the first girl from your School to achieve such a feat.”

“Your achievement was recognised by the KEEA Municipal Assembly who awarded you as one of the best students of the Municipality during the 63rd Independence Day Celebration….”

Ms Amankwa, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said: “I am happy to be honoured. Now that I am in the Medical School, everybody expects me to excel in everything so it challenges me to work harder”.

She urged young ladies not to let their backgrounds deter them from pushing for the best in life.

Ms Bassaw, on her part, also expressed her excitement with the honour and the fact that it gave her an opportunity to meet prominent people especially in the media.

She believed the honour would encourage her peers in her community to learn harder and also make positive impacts on society.

Ms Bassaw, who offers General Arts, said she aspired to be a geographer or a nurse.

GNA