By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Issa (U/W), Aug. 18, GNA – President Akufo Addo has called on the public to stay alert as the active terrorism activities in neighbouring Burkina Faso could pose a threat to the peace and security of the nation.

He said the situation calls on all Ghanaian citizens to be on high alert and report all suspected persons or activities to the security agencies for swift and tactful response.

President Akufo Addo made the call to the citizens during a durbar of the chiefs and people of the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District as part of his two-day tour of the Upper West Region.

He said even though government has increased the security presence in both Upper East and Upper West Regions, it is the vigilance of the people that would help make their work complete and free the nation from terrorism activities.

“I want you to give them your maximum support so that they can do an effective job for our country; we are talking about the security of our nation and it is not something that we must play with”, the President said.

President Akufo Addo commended members of the Catholic Church in the region for their vigilance that led to the arrest of the Bukina Faso national that entered the church with a gun.

“That is the level of vigilance we are looking for from the people so that we can give the security agencies the maximum support”, he said.

“We should all be part in making sure that the security of our country is protected,” President Akufo Addo said.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health, said the President has committed himself to the Universal Health Coverage Policy, hence his resolve to ensure each district benefited from the services of a district hospital.

He said a total of 53,000 nurses and midwives would be recruited by end of 2019 to beef up the health staff and guarantee quality health care delivery across the country.

