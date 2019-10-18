news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Oct. 18, GNA - The third batch of crime officers’ training has ended in Accra with a call on them to bring about transformation in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr George Tweneboah, the Deputy Director General of CID, said they should retain the knowledge gained so that it would be applied to bring about the expected change.

There is therefore the need to share the knowledge gained during the two-week period to improve upon the work of the department.

ACP Tweneboah was addressing 56 participants drawn from across the country made up of crime officers, representatives from the ballistic unit, pathologists, pharmacists, among others.

He charged the crime officers course/2019 participants to make the visible change that the tax payer would be proud of.

The Deputy Director General said by the close of the year, about 120 crime officers would have benefitted from the training.

Superintendent of Police, Ms Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Commandant of the Detective Training Academy (DTA), said the training had given participants the requisite specialization to supervise their men to undertake investigations.

She added that the DTA had shown capability to build the capacity of personnel, resource and position them to deliver.

Ms Ansah-Akrofi said while some of the participants were serving officers, others were yet to be posted.

Superintendent Dr Alex Ackon in his valedictory message thanked police management for giving them the rudiments of detective training, which would enhance professionalism and effectiveness in the course of their duties.

He said topics such as Interpol Tools, Intelligence Management, Expectation of the Attorney General for investigations, Police Ethics and Procedures as well as organised crime, were timely as crime had become sophisticated.

The Crime Officers Course/2019, later donated an ultra-modern photo copier machine to the DTA.

GNA