news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd/ Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, Oct 15, GNA - Mr Nii Adjei Sowah, the Mayor of Accra, has advised personnel of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to be the new breed of the work force to lead the nation in a new direction.

He said the advent of NABCO would revive the culture of Nation building, which had been absent from the public sector.

Thus, he charged the personnel to contribute their best to the development of their various job environments.

Mr Sowah gave the charge at a durbar held in Accra as part of events by the Greater Accra Regional Secretariat to commemorate the one-year anniversary of NABCO.

He commended the President of the Republic for the initiative which has given jobs to about 100,000 previously unemployed graduates.

Mr Sowah said the anniversary was a time to reflect on the contributions the personnel had brought to the development of the nation.

He admonished them to pay attention to time management since it was key to transforming work attitude and help increase work productivity.

The Mayor asked the trainees to take advantage of the opportunity given them to build their capacity and experience for the job market.

Mr Divine Otoo Agorhom, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, said unemployment among the youth posed a major threat to the economy of the nation.

He said NABCO had been effective in reducing the unemployment menace and urged trainees to make an impact at their various job environments even if it required them to do it alone.

Alhaji Baba Mohammed, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinator of NABCO, gave a rundown of the successes chalked since the inception of the programme.

He said the Region received 31,809 trainees which represented 21.12 per cent of the total NABCO workforce deployed across the nation.

The Regional Coordinator said some trainees under the “Heal Ghana” module had been absorbed into the health sector by the Ministry of Health.

He noted that trainees had largely conducted themselves well and entreated them to continue working hard by demonstrating a positive attitude towards work.

Representatives from the National Service Secretariat and the Youth Employment Agency took turns to present solidarity messages and wished the personnel well in the years ahead.

GNA