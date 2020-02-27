news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Sogakope (VR), Feb. 27, GNA - Apostle Isaac Tetteh Juddah, the Sogakope Area head of Church of Pentecost, has asked pupils to be agents of change, spearheading the fight to protect the environment against degradation.

He said it has become necessary to mandate pupils to take up the responsibility of protecting the environment as future leaders.

Apostle Tetteh said this at Sogakope D/A Basic “A” school where he deliberated on the need to protect the environment as part of the Church of Pentecost's 2020 Environmental Care Campaign.

“I expect you to educate your parents to stop the indiscriminate felling of trees, improper usage of chemicals in farming and fishing and improper garbage disposal,” he said.

Apostle Juddah said the excessive heat being experienced was due to human activities that depleted the ozone layer and if attitudes were not checked and changed, the heat may get worse.

He said God had mandated every human being to take good care of the environment and anybody that was called a Christian had the obligation to fulfil that mandate.

Apostle Juddah asked teachers to consistently check the personal hygiene of schoolchildren, adding that, “if a child maintains good personal hygiene, it reflects in all aspects of his life.”

The teachers applauded the initiative of the Church of Pentecost and asked them to extend the education to agrochemical shops so they know the effects of chemicals on plants and waterbodies when used wrongly.

The pupils were taken through ways of proper garbage disposal and how to maintain good personal hygiene.

