Accra, Jan. 1, GNA - Right Reverend Samuel Kofi Osabutey, Bishop of the Accra Diocese Methodist Church, has urged Christians to remain deeply rooted in their faith in the New Year, 2020.

The Accra Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church advised congregrants to be steadfast in their faith and not be swayed by false teachings.

He said many Christians often in their search for insatiable knowledge on God end up being swindled by false teachings, adding that 'Christ alone is enough for you'.

The Bishop made these remarks at the December 31 Watchnight Service of the Mecedonia Methodist Church at Kwashieman, Accra.

Right Reverend Osabutey, who was a guest speaker at the church, said it was important for Christians to allow themselves to be built in Christ alone.

"Focus only on Jesus Christ as we go into 2020, knowing that true wisdom come from Christ alone," he said.

He called on the church to seek God's grace to live right with him in 2020.

He advised the church to play an active and positive role in ensuring a peaceful election in 2020 and to eschew all negative acts that would undermine the good of the Methodist Church and the country as a whole.

