By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - Christian youth were at the weekend called to strive to become problem solvers and create more employment opportunities for the unemployed youth on the African continent.

Mr Felix Yaw Bani, the Site Leader of Cummins West Africa Regional Distribution in Ghana, said this at the Ashaley Botwe English Assembly of the Church of Pentecost.

The event, held under the theme: “The Mindset of the Problem Solver”, was part of an ongoing Career and Entrepreneurship series.

Mr Bani said the Africa continent needed good leadership to thrive and take its rightful position in the world stage adding that, problem solvers were entrepreneurs and they are able to make good leaders.

He said once there are more problem solvers on the continent, there could be less crime since many people would have found something profitable doing to earn a living.

Mr Bani said as problem solvers and entrepreneurs, there is the need to keep focus on God Almighty, who is the ultimate judge.

He shared with the youth, ten strategies of ensuring the effective use of the mind as a problem solver making reference to the story of David and Goliath.

As part of the strategies, he said, there is the need for young entrepreneurs to gather enough intelligence that could help them to succeed in unravelling the problems they desired to solve.

Mr Bani urged the congregation never to take out the God factor as they start the journey of entrepreneurship because they could never succeed in life without God.

Reverend Professor Stephen Nyarkotey Quao, the Resident Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Ashaley Botwe Assembly, said the career and entrepreneurship series is an annual programme aimed at developing the talents of the youth.

He said the series was also aimed at empowering the youth to adequately prepare them to be self-employed.

Mr Paul Asante, the Head of the Career and Entrepreneurship Team,, said the current edition was the sixth in the series and that it was an ongoing project adopted by the Church to help the youth sharpen their minds to market themselves.

He said to ensure the effectiveness of the training, the team constantly monitors the progress of Church members who have established businesses with Key Performance Indicators such best book keeping and accounting practices.

