By Prince Odoom Linford, GNA



Assin Fosu (C/R), Oct. 10, GNA - Security agencies in the Assin Fosu Area have been called to be extra vigilant and deal with all forms of crime with professionalism.

Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Assin Fosu, said though there is inadequate staffing and logistics problems within the security services nationwide, it is possible to deal with all security issues effectively.

He said this in his sessional address at the Second Ordinary meeting of the Assembly at Assin Fosu.

Mr Baako commended the police for its timely intervention in a recent incident which brought peace among the residents, “I can assure you that the Municipal Security Committee will meet and take pragmatic steps to curb the high rate of criminal activities being perpetrated by some miscreants in the society.

The MCE urged assembly members to collaborate with the traditional authorities and educate the electorate to support the efforts of the security agencies by reporting criminal activities in their localities.

On revenue mobilisation, he said, the assembly projected a total amount of GH¢830,441.80 for the 2019 fiscal year from its internally generated resources, and as at July 31, this year, it was able to mobilize only GH¢416,951.32, representing 50 per cent of the estimated figure.

He said the non-availability of reliable and adequate data, lack of property valuation list, inadequate revenue public education resulting in the unwillingness of tax payers to live up to their civic responsibility, un-updated bylaws, weak supervision and lack of logistics, were some of the major challenge confronting the assembly.

To deal with the issue, the Tax Revenue for Economic Enhancement (TREE) project has assisted the office to pilot two electoral areas in the collection of data on properties, and in view of this, the additional 13 electoral areas will be added to the project to boost revenue from property rate collection.

On the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Mr Baako said, out of the approved budget projection of GH¢3,889,833.82, the Assembly received only GH¢309,178.50 as it share for the first quarter and they were looking forward to receiving the remaining quarters.

