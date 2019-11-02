news, story, article

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe, has challenged students to take their more studies seriously in order to become useful adults and take responsible positions in future.

She said education is the only key to unleash their God given potentials, hence the need for them to work hard to prepare themselves as future leaders of the country.

“You must therefore exhibit traits of humility, respect, obedience and discipline in all you do; and take time, organise yourself better, use your time profitably in school and study. These are the only ways by which you can unleash your potentials to become responsible adults capable of managing your own affairs, communities and society at large,” the MP advised.

Dr Heloo, a development consultant, made the call when some selected pupils from Alavanyo – Wudidi community paid an educational visit to Parliament, in Accra, on Friday.

She encouraged them not to disappoint themselves, their parents and teachers and avoid peer pressure.

The Hohoe lawmaker who was a former Deputy Minister for Environment, Science Technology and Innovation educated the students on parliamentary proceedings and answered questions from the students.

She also commended the community for the bold initiative and assured of her readiness to support efforts aimed at enhancing education delivery in the Hohoe Constituency.

The students were final junior high school pupils benefiting from holiday classes organized by the Concern Citizens of Alavanyo-Wudidi.

Mr Kudjoe Amenyah, Leader of the Wudidi Concern Citizens group, said the classes for pupils in the area is a deliberate effort to bring back the educational pride of the community.

He said the initiative would ensure that pupils from the area can also have opportunity to gain admission into some of the top level Senior High Schools and other higher institutions in the county.

Mr Anthony Kofitse, Chairman of the Education Committee of the Wudidi Concern Citizens, assured of the MP of the committee’s commitment to help deliver the objectives of the group.

He said giving exposure of the students to the Legislature would help motivate them to aspire for higher heights in future.

The Concern Citizens of Wudidi have for the past three years been holding the holiday school for Junior High School (JHS) pupils in the community.

It has also held motivational talks to both teachers and parents, provides textbooks and conducts examinations at the end of each holiday session.

The group also gives awards to the best three students and best female students yearly, all geared at promoting education in the area.

Other committees of the Wudidi Concern Citizens include fundraising, infrastructure development, business development and health care.

