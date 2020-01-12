news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA — Members of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, Dansoman, have been advised to be hospitable to all people irrespective of their backgrounds.

Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah, the Regional Overseer of the Accra West branch of the Ministry, told the congregation that being hospitable could open doors for them to meet with people who could impact their lives positively.

“Learn to receive people because you don’t know what that person carries and how God can use them to impact or change your life.”

Bishop Owusu Ansah said many people were hostile to others because they regarded them as potential threats to their success adding that they should still be hospitable and not remain dormant in their comfort zones.

“God sometimes brings people to provoke us out of our comfort zones so we can make exploits. Our negative response to such people can close the doors around us and prevent our blessings”, he added.

He noted that the reason most churches did not grow at a steady pace was because members only received those they were familiar with and shunned the company of new members.

This attitude, he said, was a major tool that caused lots of backsliding and divisions in the House of God.

Bishop Owusu Ansah urged members to serve God faithfully and He would open new doors for them no matter where they were.

“Nehemiah was in a foreign land but he rose to a respectable position due to his faithfulness. When you have a covenant with God through faithfulness, no matter who or where you are, God will open new doors for you.”

GNA