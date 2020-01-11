news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh/Fredrick Asenso Boateng, GNA



Sunyani, Jan. 11, GNA – A Deputy Superintendent of Prison (DSP) Doris Gidimajor of the Sunyani Central Prison has urged public sector workers, particularly newly-recruited employees, to be disciplined and devoted to duty for a successful career and life-impacting service to the nation.

She said to achieve the best for self and country, a state employee must put premium on public interest by being dedicated and highly committed to serve for holistic national development and general good of every Ghanaian.

By the virtue of that the individual would not only derive job-satisfaction but would definitely progress professionally to the top because “naturally, if you take the work as your own, the system will help you to rise”.

DSP Gidimajor, now on leave to finally retire in April, this year after 40 years of dedicated and meritorious service to the nation, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after her send-off ceremony on Friday in Sunyani.

She said: “I was enlisted into the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS) from the scratch as sports woman and successfully passed out on November 1980 as a member of recruit course 80 and I have come this far because of my dedication and passion for the job”.

Earlier in an address, the Deputy Director of Prisons Mr Kwasi Asamoah Fenning, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions Commander, commended DSP Gidimajor for being “an industrious Warder worthy of emulation.”

“She is fearless with a never giving-up spirit who thinks strongly and accomplishes masterfully”.

He advised personnel of the Service to be mindful of their thoughts and deeds since “service to mankind is service to God” and “no good effort goes unrewarded”.

He admonished them to be enthusiastic as warders and emulate the exemplary service of DSP Gidimajor by working hard.

“In your illustrious career spanning close to 40 years, you served in varied capacities, never failing to impress. Indeed your exceptional leadership qualities as a NCO were recognised with your appointment to the position of the Administrator of Junior Officers at GPS Headquarters,” a citation presented to her by the Service read.

It said DSP Gidimajor was the first female to occupy “the prestigious position as Chief Officer in-charge of Administration”, a position she diligently handled until her commissioning into the Senior Officer Corp in November 2015.

“By dint of hard work, you have risen through the ranks from a second-class officer to the high rank of a DSP,” and your exceptional qualities of good sense of judgement, hard-work and discipline, combined with humility and charity has endeared you to the heart of fellow officers”, the citation read.

As part of her retirement programme, DSP Gidimajor on Wednesday donated items including bags of sachet water, assorted soft drinks and undisclosed amount of money to the inmates of the Compassion is Love in Action Children’s Home at Yawhima in the Sunyani East Municipality.

Reverend Mrs Charlotte Osei Kwateng, the Founder and Manager of the Home, lauded the gesture and called on individuals and corporations to support the Home, albeit little.

GNA