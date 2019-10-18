news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh/Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Cape Coast, Oct. 18, GNA - Mr Solomon Ebo Appiah, the Central Regional Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), has called on all beneficiaries to be committed and productive at work to justify the investment made in them.

He said they must eschew all forms of negative work attitudes, exhibit their intellectual skills and remain dedicated and committed to their mandated duties.

Mr Appiah was speaking at the one year anniversary of NABCO at a gathering of beneficiaries in the Region in Cape Coast.

He said the initiative was laudable and would help beneficiaries to justify their competences for employment in the future.

NABCO was introduced by government to solve the issue of graduate unemployment and social problems in the country, hence the need for them to work assiduously to improve on productivity to justify their relevance.

Archbishop Charles Palmer Buckle, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Archbishop, urged the beneficiaries to adopt the virtues of punctuality and commitment to duty at all times.

He praised all hardworking youth who as future leaders have the power to transform the nation and urged them to make the difference wherever they found themselves.

The Archbishop urged them to be God fearing and flee from all ungodly acts that would eventually ruin their lives.

Professor Eric Nyarkoh Sampson, Dean of Faculty of Educational Foundation University of Cape Coast (UCC), who was the guest speaker, appealed to the government to invest more in the youth to make them productive.

Speaking on the theme: "Investing in Youth, Securing our future through work opportunities and nation Building", he called on the coordinators of NABCO to strengthen monitoring and supervision of the trainees with the laydown procedures and effectively punish recalcitrant ones to serves as a deterrent to others.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister, commended the trainees for their patience and understanding amidst the challenges faced throughout the contract and encouraged them to support government for the good initiative aimed at tackling the canker of youth unemployment in the country.

GNA