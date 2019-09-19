news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Adaklu Ahunda (V/R), Sept. 19, GNA - Mr Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has encouraged citizens to readily report acts of corruption to appropriate agencies.

He said failure to report such acts would embolden perpetrators to intensify fraudulent activities.

Mr Kponor was speaking at a community durbar organised by the Commission at Adaklu Ahunda Bosso in the Adaklu District on public accountability and environmental governance, which formed part of activities under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) funded by the European Union.

He said to protect those who fought corruption from victimization, the State had come up with laws and acts including the Whistle Blowers, therefore citizens were free to name and shame those who indulged in corrupt acts and practices.

The Director appealed to public servants to live above bribery and deliver scheduled duties without expecting favours.

He asked community members to respond positively to calls to safeguard the environment, and also called for strict enforcement of bylaws.

Mr Kponor urged the communities to stop indiscriminate bush burning, and improper waste disposal, and also asked them to take advantage of government’s programmes aimed at helping households to own toilet facilities.

Madam Josephine Avedzi, Chief Inspector of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) also said people must not hesitate to report individuals and organisations caught, suspected, or deemed likely to commit act identified as corruption.

She said the police, Attorney General, staff of the security agencies, Members of Parliament, and the office of the Special Prosecutor had all been mandated to receive complaints on corruption, adding that reward packages had been arranged for whistle blowers.

Mr Francis Asomani, District Director of the NCCE, likened corruption to a devastating storm, which overwhelmed all institutions of society and affected all spheres of national life, therefore all must flee from it.

Torgbe Asamoah IV, Dufia of Adaklu Ahunda emphasized the need for citizens to honour tax obligations and asked community members not to skip the revenue barrier mounted in the area.

He promised to ensure bylaws were enforced to help check insanitary practices, and also stop the illegal felling of trees.

GNA