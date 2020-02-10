news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, Feb. 9, GNA - Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah, Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, Accra West has advised Christians in privileged positions to use such platforms to meet the needs of society.

“Be a builder; not a destroyer. If we have leaders who are builders instead of consumers, this nation will achieve drastic progress,” he said

He cited the Bible character, Nehemiah as one who displayed selflessness and sought for the welfare of his home country even though he was enjoying comfort in a far-away land, as such, they should learn from his selflessness.

“Nehemiah was a busy man in a high position, but he was hospitable and accommodative. When his countrymen approached him with a bad report about his nation, he took steps to solve it.”

The Regional Overseer quoted from the scriptures saying, “I said to the king, “If it pleases the king, and if your servant has found favour in your presence, I ask that you send me to Judah, to the city of my fathers’ tombs, so that I may rebuild it.”

He said being hospitable to all people could open doors of opportunities through which God can use such individuals to be of blessing to them.

“What you don’t know, someone else knows and God can use them to impart you with knowledge you’re ignorant about.”

He advised the congregation to back every aspiration of theirs with prayer and after that, they should take a bold step of faith in line with what they had prayed about.

He said there were some individuals who were reserved and never liked to open up about their situations.

For such individuals, he advised that the best way to notice whether or not something was wrong with them was mostly by observing their facial expressions and body language during interactions.

“As a CEO, you need to be abreast with the character of your workers and whenever something is wrong with them, you should be able to notice and show concern.

As a spouse, you should also be able to notice it when your partner is not in a good mood and show concern. Not everyone can open up to tell you their problems.”

