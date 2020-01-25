news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna/ Munira Yussif, GNA



Bawku (UE) Jan.24, GNA - Naba Asigri Abugragoe Azoka II, the Paramount Chief of the Bawku traditional area, on Friday called for peace among political parties in the Bawku area ahead of this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections in December.

Naba Azoka urged the dominant political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to foster peace among their members as that was the only way to create a peaceful political atmosphere for effective political activities.





Naba Azoka made the call at his palace when he met political parties to interact with them and deliberate on the way forward to promote peace during their political activities in the area.

He urged the parties to maintain peace before, during and after the upcoming 2020 general elections, and reminded them of the consequences of electoral violence.

He said both parties were working towards the development of mother Ghana and for that reason, “we should not allow the outcome of the results to hinder the peace Bawku is currently enjoying, any party that wins is in our interest, just that they do so with different ideologies”, he added.

According to him, no political party was worth more than the peace in Bawku and urged all to help maintain the peace irrespective of which political party they belong to.

He cautioned the youth to desist from using offensive language to provoke their opponents under the pretense of political party allegiance.

Mr Daniel Baya Laar, the Bawku Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), urged supporters of the various political parties to work together to maintain peace in the municipality.

He said the NCCE would soon form inter-party dialogue committees at all constituencies and encouraged everyone to participate in it.

Stakeholders such as the Commission for Human rights and Administrative Justices (CHRAJ), Civil Societies Organization (CSO) and Faith Based Organization (FBO), Electoral commission (EC), Traditional Authorities, Security Agencies and Political Parties would be part of the dialogue to address issues, he added.

Representatives of the political parties including NDC, NPP, PPP, GUM APC, and LPG pledged commitment towards ensuring peace before, during and after the election.

They expressed their preparedness not to involve or help infuse tension in the Municipality.

GNA