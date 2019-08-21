news, story, article

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA

Bawjuase (C/R), Aug. 21, GNA – The Graceland Prayer Ministry has organised a week-long workshop for 25 women entrepreneurs at Bawjuase in the Central Region to help improve their activities and enhance their livelihood.

This brings to 160 the total number of women trained under the Ministry’s initiative aimed at empowering 500 women across the Senya Breku District of the Central Region by 2020.

The participants were educated on Behaviourial Approach and Attitudinal Change, Book Keeping, Cash and Working Capital Management, Persuasive Skills and Networking.

Prophetess Grace Adom Wobill, in-charge of the Ministry, said the programme sought to help women to engage in economic ventures to improve their livelihood and contribute to the development of their communities.

Women entrepreneurs from Bawjuase, Mankomeda and Mankron, who had been trained, had successfully grown their businesses.

Prophetess Wobill noted that small and medium scale enterprises were crucial in job creation and economic development of both the districts and municipalities.

“Women play such an important role in sustaining local communities,” she said, adding; “It is the hope of the Ministry that the participants will be part of the efforts to bring improvement and transformation to the Senya Breku District and the Central Region”.

She said the Ministry was delighted to assist the current participants with the necessary skills to advance their businesses.

GNA