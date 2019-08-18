news, story, article

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA



Bawjiase (C/R), Aug. 18, GNA – The Graceland Prayer Ministry has organised a week-long workshop for 25 women entrepreneurs at Bawjiase in the Central Region to help improve on their activities and enhance their livelihood.

This brings the total number of women trained to 160, under the ministry’s initiative aimed at empowering 500 women across the Senya Braku District of the Central Region by 2020.

The participants were educated on behaviourial approach and attitudinal change, book keeping, cash and working capital management, persuasive skills and networking.

Prophetess Grace Wobill said the programme sought to help women to engage in economic ventures to help improve their livelihood, and to be able to contribute to the development of their communities.

She said women entrepreneurs from Bawjuase, Mankomeda and Mankron, who had been trained, have successfully grown their businesses.

Prophetess Wobill said small and medium scale enterprises were crucial in job creation and economic development of both district and municipal communities.

“Women play such an important role in sustaining local communities”, adding; “it is the hope of the authorities of the ministry, that the participants will be part of the efforts to bring improvement and transformation to Senya Breku District and the Central Region”.

The Prophetess told the Ghana News Agency that the ministry was delighted to assist the current participants and to provide them with the necessary skills they needed to advance their businesses.

