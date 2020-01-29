news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Enchi (WN/R), January 29, GNA - The District Magistrate court in Enchi on Wednesday granted Daniel Kwaw, a barber, to a bail of 3,000 Ghana cedis with one surety for being in possession of a stolen property.

Kwaw, who was charged with possessing stolen property, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was ordered to re-appear on Feb 3.

Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare said Bernard Nditigma, prosecuting, said the complainant is an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration stationed at Enchi, whilst the accused is a resident at Asiamah near Axim.

He said on December 12, last year at about 1700 hours, the complainant was the duty bearer at the Apugya/Dubi duty post which leads to La Cote d’Ivoire.

The prosecution said the accused who was riding an unregistered Boxer motorbike arrived at the duty post and when the complainant demanded for the documents covering the motorbike, Kwaw answered in the affirmative “I picked the motorbike from my father’s house”.

He said the complainant became suspicious and arrested him with the exhibit and handed him over to the Enchi Police for interrogation.

He said the accused after investigations was charged with the offence.

