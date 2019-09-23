news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Frankadua (E/R), GNA - The Tema Central Association of Baptist's Women's Ministry in collaboration with their Young Ladies have donated items to some rescued girls of the Trokosi Practice at the Baptist Vocational Training Institute.

The items included; bags of rice, bags of maize, bags of dried cassava, cooking oil, assorted soaps, sanitary towels, toilet rolls, tomato paste among others.

The gesture, which also coincided with the maiden visit of the newly crowned National Baptist Young Ladies(BYL) queen was to help her to acquaint herself with the activities of the Centre to enable her improve the living standards of the girls, especially through mentoring.

Mrs Helena Appiah-Kubi, President of the WMU, Tema Central, who presented the items said the donation was to support the girls to encourage them to feel part of the society.

Reverend Mrs Grace Ekua Akunor, Manageress of the Institute praised the benefactors for their kindness.

She called on other members of the Baptist fraternity to emulate them and appealed to Christians, philanthropists, individuals and organisations to support the girls to enable the centre give them the best.

Ms Florence Amoakohene, the BYL queen, a Geometric student advised the girls to eschew all forms of laziness and work hard to become useful citizens.

