By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Paala, (UWR), Feb. 12, GNA - Residents of Paala community in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region have raised concerns at the lack of feeder roads and its negative impact on economic activities in the area.

They said the situation had compelled farmers to transport their farm produce on their heads and trek long distances to market centres at Dorimon and Wechiau to sell and buy.

Mr Kwaku Paala, one of the residents who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the community, indicated that they lost a large quantity of their produce due to lack of transport to the markets.

“The road is our problem, when we farm in the raining season our produce spoil because we don’t get market to sell them. Though buyers will come there is no means of transport for them because of the poor road”, he said.

“If it’s not a motor or a bicycle, a car cannot come; this is because the only route to the community is a path”, Mr Kwaku Paala explained.

He appealed to government through the District Assembly to support them with a well-constructed road to link up the community to the rest of the district to boost economic activities.

Meanwhile, Mr Yussif Badie, the Assembly Member for the Area when contacted said the Paala road was captured by the District Assembly under the roads earmarked to be constructed this year.

He gave the assurance that he would follow-up in the assembly to make sure the road was constructed.

