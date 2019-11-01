news, story, article

By James Madakena, GNA



Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – Madam Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah, the Ayawaso West Municipal Chief Executive, has said the Assembly realised GH¢9,602,575.61 out of its revenue target of GH¢11,554,547.50 for 2019.

She said the Assembly’s taskforce is currently embarking on a revenue mobilisation exercise to ensure that it attains its revenue objective.

Madam Owusu-Ahinkorah made this known when the Assembly held a meet the press programme at its auditorium at Nima in Accra.

The event was to inform the public on the assembly’s activities since its creation two years ago.

She said it is important to note that the revenue target for 2018 was GH¢7,837,169.57, but GH¢6,609,607 was realised at the end of that year.

Madam Owusu-Ahinkorah said the assembly has provided a number of basic school structures to enhance teaching and learning while 15 community health compounds and 34 private health facilities were provided in the health sector.

She said procurement processes have also been initiated for medical equipment and an ambulance to support the Legon Hospital.

Madam Owusu-Ahinkorah said one of the major priorities in the Assembly was to provide refuse containers at La-bawaleshie, Tesano and America House to aid in the collection of refuse in communities.

She said the total network of roads in the assembly stands at 387km and out of this 312km has been tarred whiles work is progressing on the remaining 75 km.

She said one of the challenges confronting the Assembly was the influx of commercial sex workers mainly at the East Legon and the police and the immigration service would continue to organize regular swoops to arrest participants of the illegal act.

GNA