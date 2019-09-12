news, story, article

By Evans Donkoh/Fawzia Seidu, GNA



Sunyani, Sept.12, GNA – The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Police Command has cautioned the citizenry to avoid walking at isolated areas at night.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Public Relations Officer for the Command, gave the caution at a media briefing on Wednesday in Sunyani.

He said a number of persons who are all females had fallen victim to robbery attacks at some locations within Sunyani and its environs recently and eight armed robbers comprising six males and two females had been arrested in connection with those robberies.

C/Insp. Oppong stated that the robbers whose ages ranged between 18 and 26 years operated with motorbike with registration number M-19-AS 5452 around Zinko Down, GETFund and Dream Field areas which are suburbs in the Sunyani Municipality.

He said the robbers led by Adramani Adamu, 23, who led two separate operations at Zinko and Dream Field, inflicted knife wound on one of the victims and robbed her of her mobile phone.

That victim sustained a deep cut on her right wrist and was sent to the Sunyani Regional Hospital but was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment, C/Insp. Oppong added.

He said items retrieved from these robbers were ladies hand bag containing a mobile phone and a cash of GH¢1,000.00, eight mobile phones, four MTN and three Vodafone SIM cards, a motorbike key, lighter and a sharp knife.

C/Insp. Oppong cautioned the public to avoid walking alone in remote areas whilst listening to music with earphone to avoid being attacked unknowingly.

He assured residents of the three Regions that “the Police would not allow the criminals to have a field day” and appealed to individuals and groups to offer important information that could lead to the arrest of criminals for the people to go about their activities peacefully.

