news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – As part of Government’s commitment to promote seamless air travel and connectivity within the country, the Ministry of Aviation will open the Wa Regional Airport for commercial flights on October 15, 2019.



A statement issued in Accra by Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation, said the Africa World Airlines would undertake its official commercial flight on the day.

It said the commencement of the commercial flight operations to the Wa Regional Airport was due to the successful testing and confirmation of the pavement condition of the runway and other facilities that meet international standards of safety.

The statement said the feat has been achieved in collaboration with the Ghana Airports Company Limited and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the local Airlines operating in the country.

“This forms part of government’s pledge to encourage and support local airlines and entrepreneurs to establish strong private airlines that can fully utilize all the nation’s route rights in line with government’s vision to make the nation an aviation hub within the Sub-Region,” it said.

It said it is expected that the commencement of the commercial flight to Wa would further promote economic and commercial activities between the Upper West Region and the various regional capitals in the country.

GNA