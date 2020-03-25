news, story, article

Accra, March 25, GNA – The Avatime Traditional Council, in the Volta Region has urged citizens to comply with COVID-19 directives to suspend events associated with this year’s annual Easter celebration and all other public gatherings in communities under its jurisdiction.

In a statement signed by Osie Adza Tekpor VII, the Paramount Chief of Avatime traditional area and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday said the council would not hesitate to sanction anyone or group of persons found defying its order to suspend all public events.

The council noted that all religious services, excursions, sports, entertainments of all kinds, sports, weddings, customary and puberty rites, funerals and other related gatherings that could attract the presence of significant number of participants have been banned.

It said the decision was taken in consultation with religious bodies, town development associations, the district assembly and other relevant stakeholders in the traditional area.

The statement explained that it was in compliance with similar directives issued earlier by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana.

It acknowledged that Easter holidays served as homecoming for natives of Avatime communities including; Amedzofe, Vane, Biakpa, Dzogbefeme, Fume, Dzokpe and Gbadzeme.

Besides, the area is attractive to tourists and many holiday makers during Easter holidays owing to the presence of waterfalls and hilly areas for hiking, canopy walk and paragliding among other socio-cultural engagements similar to Kwahu area in the Eastern Region and other parts of the country.

The Council therefore expressed concern about the rising incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and its potential consequences; and stressed that, it would not endorse any public event in its jurisdiction that was detrimental to the safety of the citizenry and against state regulations and World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols.

Accordingly, the Council had cancelled its series of annual quarterly meetings and Congress of Ho-West Paramount Chiefs and Queens meeting as well as a gathering of Ho-West Queens scheduled for March this year.

While urging the Ghanaian public to be mindful of the dangers of COVID-19 and as such adopt healthy hygienic practices, the council also entreated traditional authorities of various communities under its control to collaborate with town development associations, assembly members and other relevant stakeholders to put in place precautionary measures in ensuring the protection and safety of its residents.

GNA