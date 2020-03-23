news, story, article

Accra, March 23, GNA - The Office of the Auditor-General has suspended the collection of the Assets and Liabilities Declaration Forms in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.



The Office regrets any inconvenience the suspension would cause to its stakeholders and office holders.

A statement signed and issued by Ama Awotwe-Bosumafi, Assistant Director of the Public Relations Unit, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it would resume the procedure as soon as the situation was normalised.

"We advise all public office holders in the interim to ensure that all forms in their possession are completed in accordance with Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Office Holders Declaration of Assets and Disqualification Act 1998, (Act 550)," it said.

It said the Service shall announce to the public in due course when the completed forms could be submitted and those yet to pick their forms could do so.

It entreated the public to contact the following numbers for further enquiries: 0302664920/0244956768/0243317182.

