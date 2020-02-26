news, story, article

By Josephine Dodoo/Khareema Thompson GNA



Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - Mr Thomas A. Thompson–Aryee, Acting Director General of Internal Audit Agency, on Tuesday swore-in five audit committee members of Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR).

The committee members are: Mr Emmanuel Oteng as the chairman, Mr John Osei, Mr Emmanuel Adjorlolo, Mrs Mercy Offei-Koranteng, Mr Hayford Amoh and Mr Kizito Ballons, Chief Director of MELR.

The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) expects the newly elected audit committee to work hand in hand with the Ministry in the effort to attain stated goals.

Mr Thompson-Aryee said: “I believe if the newly sworn members perform their work well, then the IAA will have no need to battle with them”.

He urged the members to work hand-in-hand with the MELR and not act as administrative wing for management.

He advised the committee to ensure that enterprise risk management is embedded in the operations of the audit practices.

Mr Oteng on behalf of the committee assured the IAA and Local Government Ministry that they will work very hard as required and provide professional direction in accordance to the rules of engagement.

GNA