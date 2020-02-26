news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Feb. 26, GNA – The Atwima Nwabiagya District Assembly has provided funds and assorted start-up equipment to 99 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the District, to help address their health, economic and educational needs.

Twenty-three out of the number, received items such as ‘fufu’ pounding machines, gas ovens, industrial knitting machines and popcorn makers, whiles the remaining 76 received varying cash amounts to cover their school fees and medical bills.

The package worth GH¢79,600.00 sought to bring some relief to the beneficiaries who are entitled to three per cent of the Assembly’s common fund.

The Assembly also presented 30 motorbikes to the Department of Agriculture as part of efforts to improve extension services to farmers in the District.

Mr. Michael Amoah Awuku, the District Chief Executive (DCE) who supervised the presentations was hopeful that the support would go a long way to improve the lives of the beneficiaries.

He said government was committed to implementing impactful programmes and policies to raise the living conditions of the vulnerable and marginalized.

Touching on the distribution of the motorbikes, the DCE said it was important to resource the Department of Agriculture to reach out to farmers since farming was the main preoccupation of the entire population in the District.

The occasion coincided with the unveiling of the ambulance allocated to the District out of the 307, recently procured by government.

GNA