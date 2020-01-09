news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 09, GNA - The Association of Media Practitioners in the Atwima Enclave of Ashanti has congratulated Justice Anin Yeboah on his appointment as the 14th Chief Justice of Ghana.

A statement issued by the Association and signed by its Secretary, Thomas Awuah Asem, said members had always been optimistic that the illustrious son of Atwima would one day rise to the high office of Chief Justice.

It had no doubt that Chief Justice Yeboah would bring his rich experience and expertise to bear on his new office and help raise the standard of the Judicial Service, the statement said.

"His nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was a step in the right direction and we applaud the President for the confidence reposed in him and all the constitutional bodies who participated in this just and rightful process of selecting the Chief Justice," it said.

The statement said the new CJ had served with dignity and integrity through the ranks of the Judiciary as an astute lawyer and wished him well in the huge task ahead.

GNA