Accra, Sept. 19, GNA - The Accra Technical University and the Young Professionals and Youth Coalitions have organised a blood donation exercise in fulfillment of their civic duty and to save lives.



The exercise, is to contribute to the restocking of the National Blood Transfusion Service.

Professor Edmund Ameko Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor of ATU speaking at a brief ceremony said the exercise formed part of anniversaries marking the 70 years of ATU and 10 years of YPYC.

The occasion was used to educate the students on Hepatitis B, a serious liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

He explained that the school owed it as a social responsibility to contribute to addressing critical societal issues including; blood donation to save lives.

Drawing inspiration from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), he said the blood donation was one of the avenues to ensure that patients in dire need of blood to survive were duly catered for.

“We recognise the 'gift of life' made possible by voluntary donors. This is in line with the SDG goal three, which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all ages,” he said.

Mr Andy Osei Okrah, President of YPYC, said the exercise demonstrated their commitment to youth and national development.

“No nation can develop with sick people. Sane minds in health bodies are prerequisites of meaningful development, hence, one cannot talk of transformational leadership and development without being concerned about the health of people,” he noted.

Mr Stephen Danso, a Blood Donor Recruitment Officer of the Accra Area National Blood Transfusion Service said making blood available to all patients who needed blood transfusion was important to the recovery process,but there were challenges as the demand for blood was sometimes higher than what was available.

He said blood was one of the most important constituents of life, which could not be substituted with artificial materials.

GNA