Accra, Sept. 17, GNA - The Accra Technical University (ATU) and Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) has outdoored a new shuttle services for its students and staff to enable them to commute to and fro with easy and facilitate teaching and learning.



For the start and as a pilot project, GAPTE operators of the Aayalolo Bus Service has designated two buses to transport students from Kasoa in the Central Region and Madina Municipality to the school campus.

Professor Samuel Nii Odai, the Vice-Chancellor of ATU, speaking at a ceremony to launch the new service, said safe, economical, reliable and convenient access to transport service played a crucial role in education.

“Aside from regular students, we have part-time students attending lectures in the evening so this service will make it easy for them to get back home with ease and safe,” he said.

Prof Odai stated that the shuttle service would help the planning, time management and inculcate in the students to be very conscious and careful about the timing.

“One of the most important benefits of school buses is that they arrive on time and enable students to prepare well for lectures. Every morning, you know the arrival and departure time so it will help them to manage their time very well,” he said.

Prof Odai said the management would continue to initiate projects that would help facilitate smooth and conducive teaching and learning for the students.

Charles Annan, the Depot Manager of GAPTE, said the company would soon introduce five new transport services to areas including Dawhenya and Tema.

Touching on the modalities of the shuttle services, he said after the pilot phase, students would be introduced to a prepaid card system where a validator system in the bus calculate the fare and deducts it from the card after a swipe.

Mr Annan said per the new phase of the bus service it would be time conscious and also designate stops for students.

