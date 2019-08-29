news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra, Aug. 29, GNA – The Accra Technical University (ATU) has held a maiden matriculation ceremony for students of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) School of Ordinance, who are pursuing various tertiary courses with the University.

Ninety-seven students from the Navy, Air Force, Army and civilian employees took the Matriculation Oath to be officially recognized as students of the ATU.

The matriculation follows a partnership between ATU and GAF, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on August 9, 2018.

The courses being undertaken include the Bachelor of Technology in Procurement and Supply Chain Management for students pursuing Young Officers Ordinance Course; Advanced Diploma in Procurement and Supply Management also for students pursing the Regimental Quartermaster (RQMS) Course; Diploma in Tailoring Advance and Diploma in Leather Crafting for students pursuing Advance Leatherworks.

Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour, the Guest of Honour and Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), said the move was in line with the vision of the Military High Command to develop a highly professional Armed Forces made up of well-trained and motivated personnel.

He said this would help the personnel to perform their functions using universally accepted best practices, and encouraged all GAF training establishments to explore opportunities that would add value to the various courses.

He commended the Management of the University and the Command of the Military Academy Training School (MATS) for seeing to reality the collaboration.

“This collaboration will mutually benefit both institutions while the Ghana Armed Forces will achieve synergies that will enhance the professional competencies and competitiveness of our personnel during and after their service.

“The University will also benefit from the wealth of field or industrial experiences that the GAF personnel will bring on board,” he said.

Professor Samuel Nii Odai, the Vice-Chancellor of ATU, said the school would continue to work with the Senior Command of GAF and the leadership of the School of Ordinance to continue to increase enrolment into the programmes.

He said the students would be admitted under two faculties; Faculty of Business and Faculty of Applied Arts.

He noted that teaching would comprise comprise lectures, tutorials, hands on skills and fieldwork, which would be delivered and supervised by experienced professors.

Major General William Omane Agyekum, the Commandant of MATS, said the School of Ordinance was one of the 12 schools under MATS.

He said it was established in 1955 to train the logistics personnel of the Colonial Forces. It run two groups of courses per year.

GNA