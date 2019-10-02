news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Abotoase (O/R), Oct. 02, GNA - Madam Comfort A. Attah, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Biakoye has said that change in attitude of community members was an essential factor in preventing disasters.

She noted that most disasters were caused through human factors, which could have been prevented or avoided.

Madam Attah said this at Tapa-Abotoase when she together with officers from the District's National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) visited community members whose buildings were ripped off by rainstorm.

She said it was sad to see that even though dustbins were provided in some communities, people still dumped refuse indiscriminately, adding that community members must see the cleanliness of their communities as a shared responsibility and collectively work with authorities to keep communities tidy.

Mr. Henry Danso, Biakoye District Director of NADMO said most buildings were not properly built and roofed.

He noted that lumbering in the Abotoase community was rampant and cautioned members to desist from such acts and reminded them of laws against illegal cutting down of trees.

Mr. Danso said the Organization would distribute plant seedlings to schools and members of the community to plant and encouraged the members to be bold and report any illegal felling of trees.

He said NADMO was still compiling a list of affected community members and would distribute relief items to support them.

Mr Abdulai Aminu, the Assembly member for Dadekro Electoral Area told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), a total of 21 community members in his electoral area were affected by the rainstorm.

