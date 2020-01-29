news, story, article

Tumu, (UW) 29, Jan, GNA - Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton, the Tumu Kouro has advised Ghanaians especially people of Tumu to attach importance to development meetings as they do in funerals and other social gatherings to ensure development.

He said Ghanaians and Sissalas in particular pay more attention to attending funerals, weddings and other social functions, but fail to attach same importance to development meetings, which must stop.

"Why do we pour out in our numbers for social gatherings like funerals, weddings and others at the expense of development meetings" he said during a meeting of the Sissala Union in Tumu.

The meeting, first of its kind involved paramount chiefs, present and past Municipal and District Chief Executives, former MPs from the area and some opinion leaders.

Kuoro Kanton who is also a Member of the Council of State said it was important for citizens to honour those alive and their communities than loving funerals more than the development of their communities.

Kuoro Kanton bemoaned the habit and stressed that such lukewarm attitude towards meetings slowed down the wheel of development and called for change to contribute towards developing their communities.

He also advised politicians to desist from creating unnecessary political "Enemies" and join hands to develop the area since they were one people with a common destiny".

Dr Roger Kanton, the President of the Sissala Union said the platform offered opportunities for unification towards the development of the Sissala area.

He said considering the current challenges confronting the area with regards to chieftaincy, education, agriculture, health and the poor socio-economic wellbeing of Sissala residents and bad road network would continue to be a development gap of the people.

The paramount Chief of the Gandawii traditional area kuoro Deiwia Nankpa Osman III urged chiefs to refrain from dabbling in active politics and suggested that chiefs must liaise with politicians for development projects to better the lives of the people.

Other Sissala chiefs present and their representatives included; the Gwollu Kuoro, Wellembelle Kuoro and the Funsi Kuoro, as well as seven former District Chief executives.

