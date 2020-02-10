news, story, article

Adasawase (E/R), Feb. 10, GNA - Mrs Abena Osei Asare, Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East Constituency has commissioned a fully furnished Kindergarten(KG) block at Adasawase in the Eastern Region.

The Adasawase Presbyterian KG, has a restroom for children to sleep, mattresses, showers, a toilet facility for the children as well as offices and washrooms for teachers.

At the commissioning of the school block, Mrs Asare said, the building was constructed to aid teaching and learning of the children in the community who are the future leaders of the country.

She said education was a priority to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo believes it can change minds and lifestyles of children.

The MP also commissioned Sekyere Roman Catholic Primary School block, which she funded its renovation.

Apart from the three unit renovated classroom block, Mrs Asare also commissioned two 10 seater toilet facilities at Anyinam and New Jejeti.





The MP also supplied 41 computers to the Sekyere R/C School and assured that she was committed to ensuring that the school became one of the best in the country.

Mrs Asare noted that education did not end in the classroom and urged parents to teach their children at home, to help them remember what they were taught in school.

She told teachers to teach children with love, as it would help improve on their performance. She also encouraged the children to learn well to become responsible leaders.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Atiwa East, Mr Kwabena Panin Nkansah, urged parents to make use of the school feeding programme and enroll their children in school.

He told parents to desist from sending their children on errands during school hours and selling items when they returned from school, but rather help them to read and do their assignments and homework.

