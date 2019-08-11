news, story, article

By Isaac Asirifi, GNA



Cape Coast, Aug. 11, GNA - Spouses of Ministers’ of the Methodist Church have been counseled to work hard to bring transformation, unity and prosperity to the church and the communities in which they live.

They are to give spiritual support and avail themselves to complement the work of their husbands as men of God to impact skills, knowledge and spirituality to make people live holy lives and to be matured followers of Jesus Christ.

Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana who gave the admonition said society expected much from them as partners of men of God and shifting the paradigm from just becoming mere housewives to building useful careers had become more profound.

He was speaking at the opening of the 10th Biennial conference of Ministers’ Spouses Association (MSA) of the Methodist Church of Ghana in Cape Coast on Friday.

The five-day conference is being held on the theme “Go and make disciples of all nations: intensifying our teaching ministry for disciple making: the Role of the minister's spouse in the teaching Ministry of the church.”

It would offer spouses the opportunity to strategise on how to effectively play complementary roles as partners to Reverend Ministers of the Church.

To succeed as a Ministers' spouse, one must accept Jesus, understand him, speak and walk with him adding that, “to teach people to become better followers of Christ, you need to put in commitment and resource to make it work”. Dr. Boafo emphasised.

He underscored the role of spouses in spreading the gospel and added that "If it must be done, it must be done well to make necessary impact in the society".

Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister encouraged the spouses to learn from each other, share ideas and pool their strengths together for a common purpose of helping their husbands.

He urged them to support and take advantage of the various government flagship programmes and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Ghanaians and pledged the government’s support to the church.

Mrs. Helena Boafo, Connexional President of the MSA stressed that the mandatory role of a Ministers' spouse was to evangelise not only by preaching the word, but showing good attitude and behaviour for others to emulate.

In this regard, she appealed to the spouses to live exemplary lives in their homes to encourage others to embrace the Christian faith and intensify their teaching wherever they found themselves to help establish the Kingdom of God.

GNA