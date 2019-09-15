news, story, article

By Odoom Prince Linford, GNA

Assin Nyankomasi (C/R) Sept 15, GNA - The Assin Fosu Municipal Assembly has inaugurated a 13.5 acre land for the Assin Fosu Garages Association (AFGA) and other skilled workers at Assin Nyankomasi.

The land has a 16-seater toilet facility, a reserved portion for scrap dealers and construction of stores.

Mr. Nicholas Fiifi Baako, Assin Fosu Municipal Chief Executive said artisans in the municipality were hitherto, operating from warehouses and other unauthorised places and needed an Artisan Village to ease them of the difficulties they go through on daily basis.

He said bringing welders, electrician, sprayers, and vulgarizers among other artisans together at one place, would make it easier for drivers and car owners to enjoy the best of services.

Throwing more light on the economic benefits of the Artisan Village, he said it would be easier for the Municipal Assembly in revenue mobilisation for the development of the Area.

Mr. Baako advised the youth of Assin to embrace the numerous opportunities of the policies of government for the betterment of their lives and stop the “get-rich quick” ways of making money.

With smiles on their faces, the obviously elated artisans who acquired the land praised the Chiefs of Assin Nyankomasi for the land as well as the Municipal Assembly for their relentless efforts to bring their vision into a reality.

Nana Amoh the chairman of AFGA who spoke on behalf of the Association promised that it would work assiduously and pay taxes to facilitate the development of the Municipality.

Nana Kwaku Apotai II, the Chief of Assin Nyankomasi said the establishment of the Artisan Village in the Town would help boost economic activities and ensure the growth of the Area and pledged a peaceful coexistence between the entire community and the Association.

GNA