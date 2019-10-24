news, story, article

Prince Odoom Linford, GNA



Assin Fosu (C/R), Oct 24, GNA - The Assin-Fosu Municipal Secretariat Office of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), on Wednesday donated quantities of stationary to Alhudha Islamic Basic School in the Municipality.

The initiative formed an integral part of a series of activities marking the one year anniversary of the organization.

NABCO is one of the flagship programmes of the government to significantly ease the growing unemployment and joblessness among the youth.

The Municipal NABCO Coordinator, Mr. Sam Bilson, presenting the items, described the initiative as a blessing and noted that "it has given hope to a lot of graduates who hitherto had no hope of employment".

He however, refuted the political twist to the purpose and sustainability of the programme and underlined the fact that "it has given young Ghanaians the experience for their prospective jobs".

Giving details of activities earmarked for the week long anniversary, Mr Bilson said there would be donations to schools and the Fosu Municipal Health Directorate. There would also be a clean up exercise, health-talk, fire education, fun games and a dinner at the Municipal Sports Stadium.

Receiving the items, the Head teacher of the School, Madam Hannah Anin, applauded the NABCO beneficiaries in the Municipality for the gesture and appealed for more support from other organisations.

She particularly called on the Municipal Assembly to support the school with the needed teaching and learning logistics to enhance academic work.

GNA