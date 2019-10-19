news, story, article

Prince Odoom Linford, GNA



Assin Fosu (C/R), Oct 19, GNA-The Assin-Fosu Municipal Secretariat of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) has donated quantities of stationary to Alhudha Islamic Basic school in the municipality.

The initiative formed an integral part of series of activities marking the one year anniversary of the organisation.

NABCO is one of the flagship programmes of the government to ease the growing unemployment and joblessness among the youth, particularly graduates.

It was launched by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, but outdoored on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

Speaking at a ceremony to present the items, the Municipal NABCO Coordinator, Mr. Sam Bilson, described the initiative as a blessing and noted that "it has given hope to a lot of graduates who hitherto had no hope of employment."

He however, refuted the political twist to it explaining that the purpose was to enable beneficiaries to be trained on the job and underlined the fact that " it has given young Ghanaians the experience for their prospective jobs."

Receiving the items, the Headteacher of the school, Madam Hannah Anin, applauded the NABCO beneficiaries in the Municipality for the gesture and appealed for more.

She called on the Municipal Assembly to support the school with the needed teaching and learning logistics to enhance academic work.

Giving details of activities earmarked for the week-long anniversary, Mr Bilson mentioned donations to schools, Fosu Municipal Health Directorate, clean up exercise, Health-talk, Fire Education, fun games and a dinner ceremony at the Municipal Sports Stadium.

GNA