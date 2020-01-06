news, story, article

Afiaman, (G/A), Jan. 6, GNA - Mr Ebenezer Osae, the Assembly member for Afiaman Electoral Area, has urged the people to assist in the implementation of projects to help improve their living conditions.

He said he had plans in place to provide Afiaman and its environs with pipe-borne water, construction of police post and the provision of streetlights to enhance security.

Mr Osae gave the advice when he met the electorate to express his gratitude to them at Afiaman, near Pokuase in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

He said: “I am grateful to all of you who supported me in my campaign and for retaining me. I want to assure you that I will not disappoint you as I continue with my developmental projects to improve your living standard.”

Mr Osae said he would register children between the ages of six and 18 years and the aged to joy free health insurance, while continuing to lobby for more school structures and library to improve education in the area.

The Assemblyman said: “As for the youth I want to assure them that they would receive training in tailoring, sewing, computer literacy, hairdressing, among other vocations to become self-reliant.”

Mr Osae said he would sought support from the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) and the Social Welfare for the aged, while the people of Aborkope would be provided with toilet facilities.

He advised students to take their lessons at school serious to come out with good results that would push them their next stage of learning while urging parents to spend much of their earnings in the education of their children.

Mr Osae who was the Assemblyman for Afiaman since 2010 polled 192 votes to beat four other contestants in the recently held Assembly Elections on December 17, 2019.

