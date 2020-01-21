news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Tindongo (UE), Jan 21, GNA - Mr Charles Taleog Ndanbon, the Assemblyman Elect for the Zoliba-Tindongo Electoral Area in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region has pledged to focus on youth development and empowerment as a weapon for sustainable development.

He said the youth were the future of the Electoral Area so it was imperative to empower them to find decent employment that would enable them contribute meaningfully to the development of their families and the electoral area as a whole.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Assemblyman Elect explained that agriculture was one of the tools that would empower the youth and their families sustainably.

“Under agriculture, it is my ambition to facilitate the formation of youth and women groups and empower them with farm inputs to go into dry season farming of tomatoes, pepper, garden eggs and okro among others,” he added.

He noted that most of the farm lands in the area that were used for dry season farming were not fenced, thereby exposing the vegetables to grazing animals and said he would collaborate with the youth to get fencing materials to protect the vegetables.

He said many of the young people in the area would also be given skills training to gain them employment.

Mr Ndanbon revealed that he was planning to establish a scheme that would work with NGOs to provide support for the women, especially widows to live dignified lives.

“I will help empower more women in this area to go into trading through lobbying MASLOC and other financial institutions to secure them loans,” he added.

The Assemblyman Elect indicated that the Electoral area did not have a health facility, compelling health persons posted to the area to use a teacher’s office to render health services to people in the area.

He said “without good health no development can take place, as an Assemblyman I will collaborate effectively with the Regional and District Directorate of the Ghana Health Services and other development partners to ensure that health infrastructure such as Community based health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds are provided to help improve the health status of the people in this area.

“I will also work with the relevant stakeholders to revive the collapsed Kindergarten school in the area and institute annual awards schemes for teachers at the primary and Junior High School to boost academic performance,” he said.

